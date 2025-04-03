ShipTracks Rebrands to Carga

ShipTracks, a leader in maritime AIS, AI, and ESG customer-driven solutions, announced its official rebrand to Carga following its acquisition of Oceaneering’s Maritime Intelligence Division (OceanSMART, TerminalSMART, and PortVision).

As Carga, the company will continue enhancing and building upon its suite of products, ensuring seamless operations for terminal managers, schedulers, and maritime professionals. This transition is more than a name change; it represents a broader vision for the future of cargo management, offering customers a transparent, more integrated, and data-driven approach to vetting, terminal, fuel burn, and harbor docking operations.

Built on the combined legacy of ShipTracks, OceanSMART, and PortVision, Carga is redefining the cargo movement lifecycle with maritime analytics that empower every stakeholder. From nomination to discharge, Carga delivers real-time insights that optimize performance across workflows.

Carga will retain all existing ShipTracks, PortVision 360, and OceanSMART solutions with a renewed focus on innovation, interoperability, and efficiency. Customers can expect: