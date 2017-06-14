US Coast Guard Shipwreck Found – 100 Years Later
- In 1914, USRC Cutter McCulloch was ordered to Mare Island Navy Shipyard where the cutter’s boilers were replaced, the mainmast was removed and the bowsprit shortened. In 1915, McCulloch became a US Coast Guard Cutter when the US Revenue Cutter Service and US Life-Saving Service were combined to create the United States Coast Guard. (Credit: Gary Fabian Collection)
- A circular skylight collapsed inside the officer’s quarters in the stern of the shipwreck USCG Cutter McCulloch. To the right of the skylight is a sounding machine that was used to determine the depth of water and was once located on the upper poop deck. The wreck provides habitat for various species of marine life, including vermillion rockfish. (Credit: NOAA/USCG/VideoRay)
- Multibeam sonar image processed by Gary Fabian show the shipwreck USCG Cutter McCulloch. The survey was conducted in 2015 off Ocean Exploration Trust’s vessel E/V Nautilus for NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries. (Photo: E/V Nautilus Multibeam Sonar Survey 2015)
- USRC Cutter McCulloch was constructed by William Cramp and Sons Ship and Engine Building Company in Philadelphia. Launched in 1896, it was the largest cutter built to date at a cost of over $200,000. McCulloch maintained the distinction as the largest revenue cutter, and later USCG cutter, during its 20-year career. (Credit: Mare Island Museum)
- A key diagnostic artifact discovered at the shipwreck site of the USCG Cutter McCulloch is a 6-pounder gun mounted in the sponson located at the starboard bow. The cutter was equipped with four 6-pounder, 3-inch rapid firing guns arranged in sponsons and located in the bow and stern quarters of the ship. The USRC Cutter McCulloch used its starboard guns to fire upon the Spanish gun battery on El Fraile Rock, just before the commencement of the Battle at Manila Bay. (Credit: NOAA/USCG/VideoRay)
- NOAA R/V Shearwater (right) and USCG Cutter Halibut (left) conduct remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations over the USCG Cutter McCulloch shipwreck site. (Credit: Robert V. Schwemmer NOAA)
- VideoRay Mission Specialist remotely operated vehicle (ROV) on board the NOAA R/V Shearwater. (Credit: Robert V. Schwemmer NOAA)
- Battle of Manila Bay, May 1, 1898, with Manila Philippines, in the top center, and the Spanish fleet in the upper right. Ships listed descending on the left to bottom: cutter USRC Cutter McCulloch; gunboats USS Petrel and USS Concord; protected cruisers USS Boston, USS Raleigh, USS Baltimore, and USS Olympia flagship, signaling "Remember the Maine." (Credit: Library of Congress)
- Fathometer image taken on board NOAA’s Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary research vessel Shearwater in 2014 shows depth soundings over the shipwreck USCG Cutter McCulloch. (Credit: Robert V. Schwemmer NOAA)
The shipwreck remains of a historic U.S. Coast Guard cutter have been discovered off of Southern California 100 years after the vessel was lost at sea.