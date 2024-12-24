Shipwreck Podcast: Exploring Tragedy, History & Humanity with James Delgado

“Our connections to the maritime world are far more profound and diverse than I think most of us realize.” James P. Delgado

Jim talks about his long, storied career, starting with his budding interest in archaeology and history at age 10, and how his career path changed when he was exposed to the buried San Francisco Gold Rush ship Niantic while working for the National Park Service.



He also gives moving accounts of famous shipwrecks that have had a profound emotional impact on him. These include Clotilda, the last known U.S. slave ship to bring captives to America, USS Arizona, and the sunken ships at Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands, the site of nuclear bomb tests between 1946 and 1958. Jim also talks ca-reer advice and imparts important life lessons wrapped up in the context of his work.





About James Delgado

James Delgado, Ph.D. is among the world’s leading experts in maritime archaeology and cultural heritage. He's written more than 36 books, over 200 articles, and has given hundreds of presentations worldwide. Former director of both the Vancouver Maritime Museum and maritime heritage for NOAA, he was the lead archaeolo-gist on two TV series: Eco Nova’s The Sea Hunters (2002-2006), and National Geographic's Drain the Oceans se-ries (2018-2023). Delgado has literally sailed the seven seas and has been an integral part of over 100 shipwreck investigations, including USS Monitor, USS Independence, USS Arizona, the buried Gold Rush ships of San Fran-cisco, the slave ship Clotilda, and Titanic.

