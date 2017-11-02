Egina FPSO Leaves SHI's Geoje Shipyard

Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) successfully completed Geoje-shipyard portion of the world's largest sized Egina FPSO. The gigantic floater left for Nigeria on 31th October 2017.

SHI has now fulfilled successful delivery or sail-away of three massive offshore projects as scheduled. Earlier this year Ichthys CPF, world's largest floating gas processing facility, was delivered in April. Prelude FLNG, world's largest FLNG, had left Goeje in June.

SHI won the order to build Egina FPSO in 2013. The FPSO is to be installed in Egina offshore field, located 200km from Nigerian shores. The mega facility is 330m in length, 61m in breadth, and 34m high. It boasts 2.3 million barrels of storage capacity with topsides weighing 60,000 tons.

The newbuilding contract was record-breaking in number at USD 3 billion, a turn-key project in which Samsung covers the entire engineering, procurement, construction, transport, and commissioning.

Egina FPSO project is under the Nigerian local content regulations, and a portion of the topsides fabrication and integration is to be completed in Nigeria.

The FPSO that left Geoje on 31th travels for 3 months for Nigeria. From there remaining topside module integration and commissioning will take place for scheduled delivery in second half of 2018.

SHI earlier formed a joint venture(SHI-MCI) with a Nigerian local company and established a production facility in Lagos, Nigeria to meet the local content requirements. The Lagos yard of 120,000 has construction and painting facilities as well as a quay length of 500m.

SHI-MCI has constructed topside modules for Egina FPSO since June 2015. The modules are fabricated successfully under the same safety & quality standards applicable in the Geoje shipyard; the local content portion of the project is proceeding as scheduled.