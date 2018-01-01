Marine Link
Tuesday, January 2, 2018

South Korean Shipyards Aim More Orders

January 1, 2018

Phto: Samsung Heavy Industries

Phto: Samsung Heavy Industries

 South Korean shipyards have sharply raised their order targets for next year on expectations that the shipbuilding sector will improve, Yonhap reported.

 
The country's three major shipyards - Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME),  and Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) - are looking at improving business conditions  on the back of a recovery in the global economy and stable oil prices.
 
The report quoted industry sources saying that HHI is targeting US$13.2 billion worth of new orders next year, up 76 percent from this year's $7.5 billion. This year, it clinched $10 billion worth of orders.
 
SHI aims to secure $7.7 billion worth of orders next year, up 18 percent from this year's $6.5 billion, according to the sources. The shipyard also won higher-than-expected orders this year at $6.9 billion.
 
DSME set its annual order target for next year at over $5 billion. This year, it bagged $2 billion in new orders.
 
The report said that local shipyards are still struggling with a decline in the order backlog as they have suffered a sharp drop in new orders in the past two years.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2017 - The Great Ships of 2017

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News