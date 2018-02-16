Philly Shipyard's Q4 Net Income Rises to 31.5 Million

Reuters reports that the Q4 net income for the Philly Shipyard was up, compared to income of USD 19.3 Million in Q4 2016.

The firm also reports an order backlog of USD 187.7 Million at the end of 2017. EBITDA for Q4 2017 was reported at USD 40.4 miilion, as compared to Q4 EBITDA of USD 34.0 million, one year ago.