Marine Link
Friday, February 16, 2018

Philly Shipyard's Q4 Net Income Rises to 31.5 Million

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.
Posted by Joseph Keefe

February 16, 2018

File Image: A U.S. flag tanker just after its launch circa 2013 at Aker's Philly Shipyard. (CREDIT Aker)

File Image: A U.S. flag tanker just after its launch circa 2013 at Aker's Philly Shipyard. (CREDIT Aker)

Reuters reports that the Q4 net income for the Philly Shipyard was up, compared to income of USD 19.3 Million in Q4 2016.
 
The firm also reports an order backlog of USD 187.7 Million at the end of 2017. EBITDA for Q4 2017 was reported at USD 40.4 miilion, as compared to Q4 EBITDA of USD 34.0 million, one year ago. 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2018 - Cruise Ship Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News