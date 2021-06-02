Marine Link
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Siem Offshore Lands Offshore Vessel Charter in Guyana

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 2, 2021

Siem Dorado - Image Credit: Simon Wolf/MarineTraffic.com

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Siem Offshore has won a contract for its Siem Dorado multi-purpose support vessel in Guyana.

Siem Offshore said the contract was for 55 days firm, in addition to mobilization and demobilization fees, with extension options included. It did not say who the client was.

The work scope will consist of fiber optic cable lay, support, and hook-up, the shipowner said Wednesday. 

Worth noting, last year, the Guyanese media reported that ExxonMobil, the operator of the giant Stabroaek offshore block, was moving forward with plans to build its own fiber-optic line to assist its offshore and onshore operations in Guyana.

Siem Offshore's vessel will mobilize to Guyana later this summer.

Built in 2009, the 93.6 meters long Siem Dorado is a diesel-electric driven vessel designed to meet the general offshore supply market with its 100 T heave compensated offshore crane, specially designed for ROV and light Construction duties.

According to AIS data, the vessel is currently located in Ijmuiden, The Netherlands.

