Friday, July 28, 2023
Siem Offshore's AHTS Vessels Win Work in Australia

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 26, 2023

Credit: Alan Jamieson/MarineTraffic.com

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Siem Offshore has secured a medium-term contract for two AHTS vessels.

Siem Offshore said Tuesday that the contracts were for its 2010-built Siem Aquamarine and 2011-built Siem Amethyst AHTS vessels.

The company did not say who the client was exactly, however, it did say that the vessels would work for "a major operator" in Australia.

The contracts, of an undisclosed value, are expected to start in late 2023.

According to the vessels' AIS, as found on MarineTraffic, the Siem Aquamarine left Singapore last Friday, and is en route to Dampier, Australia.

The Siem Amethyst is currently in Malaysia.

