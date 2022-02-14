Siem, Solstad Offshore Vessels Net Deals in Canada, Brazil

Norwegian offshore vessel owners Solstad Offshore and Siem Offshore said Monday in separate statements they'd secured a contract for their offshore vessels.

Solstad Offshore won a contract for its construction support vessel Normand Valiant with Brazil's Petrobras. Normand Valiant will provide accommodation services to support production activities on the Brazilian continental shelf.

The charter is two years firm with an option of a two-year extension. The contract is expected to start in the second quarter of 2022. The contract has a gross value of approximately NOK 350 million (39,4 million), including additional services, Solstad Offshore said.

Siem Offshore said separately it had won a contract extension in Canada.

The extension refers to the multirole AHTS vessel Avalon Sea, covering a firm duration of another 6 months upon completion of the current contract. This will ensure continued operations for the vessel well into Q4 2022.

The Avalon Sea caught media attention in August last year when an offshore worker got injured aboard the offshore support vessel while supporting operations on ExxonMobil's Hebron platform in the Atlantic Ocean, offshore Canada. Read More.

Avalon Sea, © Siem Offshore