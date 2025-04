Germany's Siemens said on Friday that Agustin Escobar, the company's global CEO for its Rail Infrastructure division, was killed with his family in a New York helicopter crash on Thursday.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Agustin Escobar and his family. Our deepest condolences go out to all of his relatives," Siemens said.





(Reuters - Reporting by Dave Graham, editing by Thomas Seythal)