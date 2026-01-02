Silja Symphony Passenger Vessel in for Service

The Tallink Silja Line passenger ship Silja Symphony will undergo regular technical maintenance from January 7 to 28, 2026.

Silja Symphony will visit the BLRT shipyard in Klaipėda, Lithuania for a scheduled dry-docking. The ship's integrated automation system and navigation systems will be upgraded, and regular maintenance will be performed on her underwater parts.

“At Tallink, we prioritize innovations that reduce fuel consumption and increase the efficiency of our ships because this directly reduces greenhouse gas emissions. For example, in addition to the upgrade of essential automation and navigation system, Silja Symphony will be equipped with the innovative Kongsberg EcoPower control system, which optimizes propeller pitch and main engine load and operation, thereby improving the ship's efficiency and safety of operations," said Captain Tarvi-Carlos Tuulik, Head of Ship Management at Tallink Grupp.

Other electronic control systems on the ship, such as the integrated navigation and radar system, the fire detection system, and the public address system, will be significantly upgraded during regular maintenance. A Wi-Fi network covering the cabins and public areas will also be installed, which passengers have long awaited.

While the ship is lifted with the floating dock, maintenance can be performed on the underwater parts of the ship, including the valves, seawater systems, stern thruster, and stabilizers. Additionally, work will be carried out that cannot be done while the ship is in service. For instance, the large window area in the stern of the Silja Symphony is undergoing thorough maintenance and renewal of window panels.

"All of this will contribute to ensuring that Silja Symphony is in good shape for its 35th birthday at the end of May 2026 and will continue to offer a pleasant and safe cruise experience between Finland and Sweden for many years to come," added Tarvi-Carlos Tuulik.

Silja Symphony will head to Klaipėda on January 7, 2026, immediately after arriving in Stockholm from Helsinki. The ship will return to its regular route on January 29, 2026, departing from Stockholm at 4:45 p.m. and heading for Helsinki.

During Silja Symphony's docking, its sister ship Silja Serenade will sail between Helsinki and Stockholm according to its regular schedule, with departures from Helsinki on odd-numbered days and departures from Stockholm on even-numbered days.



Silja Symphony Facts

Year built: 1991, Masa-Yards, Turku, Finland

Length: 203 m

Width: 31.5 m

Speed: 21 knots

Passenger capacity: 2,852

Cabins: 986

Car capacity: 395