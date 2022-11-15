Silver Ships Appoints Co-Owner Steven Clarke to CEO

Mobile, Ala. shipbuilder Silver Ships announced Steven Clarke has been appointed to the role of CEO.

Clarke joined Silver Ships in 2015 as co-owner and chief financial officer. Since then, the company experienced a revenue increase of more than 40%. Clarke has focused on diversification of the Silver Ships customer base. This includes segmenting the customer base from more than 80% military focused to a more even cross-industry segmentation, with expansion into industries such as fire rescue and law enforcement.

"Since joining the team in 2015, I have had a passion for working to create and refine our business processes and continue to vertically integrate our manufacturing," Clarke said. "Through strategic hiring, employee development, marketing, and business development, we have invested in Silver Ships. This investment has had a direct impact to broaden our customer base and grow our revenues."

Clarke began his career as a Data Analyst at the USDA in North Carolina before moving to the role of Financial Analyst in the West Coast based Coast Crane Company, a subsidiary of Essex Rental Corp.

Silver Ships' current president, CEO and co-owner, Mike McCarty, is transitioning to the role of chairman. McCarty’s vision, industry knowledge and employee loyalty have served to not only build an industry leading company but leave behind a 37-year legacy of building quality, dependable workboats that rescue, protect and serve citizens around the globe on a daily basis.