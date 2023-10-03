Silver Ships Names Powers COO

Silver Ships promoted Jason Powers to Chief Operating Officer (COO). Previously, Powers held the role of Director of Business Development and has been a valued and dedicated member of the Silver Ships team for more than 25 years.

As COO, Powers will direct daily production operations alongside the executive team and report directly to CEO, Steven Clarke. His responsibilities will include organizational leadership, process optimization, cost management, performance management and continuous improvement. This includes leading, directing and managing all project management and production activities in coordination with Engineering, Purchasing and Accounting departments. Powers is tasked with maximizing operational efficiency and developing a performance reporting system that accurately measures progress against quantifiable objectives for each unit.