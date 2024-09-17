Silver Ships Opens Second Manufacturing Site

Theodore, Ala. boatbuilder Silver Ships announced it recently expanded to a second location to maximize the efficiency of its boat manufacturing process.

Silver Ships, which produces aluminum workboats for military, federal, state and municipal governments as well as commercial applications, said its new manufacturing warehouse is located less than one mile from its original 95,000 square-foot facility and headquarters. The new facility adds 16,500 square feet to its manufacturing process and creates an additional 18,500 square feet of additional outfitting space in the original location.

“Adding a second manufacturing location is a natural progression of our team’s work to support the growing workboat segment,” said Steven Clarke, Silver Ships CEO. “Our team works tirelessly to provide customers with the highest-quality, customized, mission-ready aluminum vessels in the industry. Facility expansion to meet the demands of the market is necessary to achieve the quality and deliver timelines of our customers.”

The new facility serves as the metal warehouse and houses the design and engineering departments. Silver Ships will transport materials to the original facility to begin the build process.

As part of the expansion, the boatbuilder said it will add additional employees as needed.