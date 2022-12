Silversea Cruises Names Barbara Muckermann President & CEO

Barbara Muckermann, currently chief commercial officer at Silversea Cruises, will become the company’s next president and CEO, and will join parent company Royal Caribbean Group’s executive committee, effective January 1.

Muckermann will succeed Roberto Martinoli, who will assume the role of senior advisor to Royal Caribbean Group president and CEO Jason Liberty.

She becomes the second woman to lead one of Royal Caribbean Group’s three wholly-owned brands, and joins Celebrity Cruises president and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, and Royal Caribbean International president and CEO Michael Bayley. She will oversee all of Silversea’s employees and crew, and will report to Jason Liberty.

Muckermann brings more than 25 years of experience in the travel and hospitality industry, with an emphasis on creating truly exclusive high-end vacations. She first joined Silversea Cruises in 2001, and held several roles at other luxury and cruise brands from 2005 to 2016 before returning. In her current post as Silversea’s chief commercial officer, she oversees all aspects of sales, marketing, revenue management and guest relations, as well as strategic communications and brand and product strategy. Muckermann is a Doctor in Political Sciences and Economics, and holds a joint MBA from London Business School and Columbia University.

“Barbara is the ideal executive to succeed Roberto. Her global perspective and team-first leadership style are a recipe for success for both the Silversea Cruises brand and Royal Caribbean Group,” Liberty said.

“This is an exciting moment for Silversea as we continue to add new ships and return to the Asia market,” Muckermann said. “I am thrilled to build on our achievements under Roberto and focus on growth in the years ahead.”

Under Martinoli’s leadership since 2016, Silversea’s fleet has grown to include 11 ships. In summer 2023, it will welcome Silver Nova, the first hybrid luxury cruise ship utilizing fuel cells and emitting zero harmful emissions while in port, an industry first. In 2024, Silversea welcomes Silver Ray, the second ship in the Nova Class. Martinoli also led the acquisition in 2022 of Silver Endeavour to help enable the company to access both polar regions. The ultra-luxury cruise line now sails to over 900 destinations across all seven continents each year, more than any other cruise line.

“Roberto has built Silversea Cruises into the category leader that it is today, 11 ships strong with more on the way,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group. “He is one of the most innovative and knowledgeable leaders in the maritime industry. As senior advisor, Roberto will continue to provide strategic guidance that further cements Royal Caribbean Group’s status as a leader in the travel and hospitality industry.”