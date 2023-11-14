Silverstream and Franman Ink Agency Agreement

Maritime clean technology company Silverstream Technologies and equipment and technical services provider Franman have signed an agency agreement to support sales of the Silverstream System within Greece.

Under the agreement, Franman will act as a representative for Silverstream in the Geek market and reach more potential end users of the technology to explore how it could be incorporated across their fleets.

Noah Silberschmidt, founder and CEO of Silverstream Technologies, said, “Influential shipowners, shipyards, design institutions, class authorities, charterers – the Greek shipping community has it all. That’s why we’re delighted to sign this agreement with the Franman team to drive the uptake of our technology in this key market and to continue to build deep relationships in Greece. With decarbonization regulations tightening and carbon markets becoming a reality, now is the time to adopt the proven Silverstream System to cut fuel costs and carbon costs.”

Costis J. Frangoulis, founder and CEO of Franman, said, “At Franman, we always strive to offer solutions that combine performance with sustainability. The integration of Silverstream’s leading air lubrication system into our portfolio will allow shipowners to not only comply with but exceed the industry's evolving regulatory and environmental standards. With our established relationships and strong expertise, we look forward to supporting sales of the Silverstream System and contributing to the wider marine decarbonization transition.”