Simpson Spence Young Opens Athens Office

Shipbroker Simpson Spence Young (SSY) on Tuesday announced it has opened a new office in Athens, Greece.

The new office, which is based in Glyfada, is being managed by SSY Dry Cargo broker Nicholas Vamvakaris and currently includes teams from the dry cargo division who focus on Cape, Panamax and the Handy Supra markets.

SSY said it plans to expand the remit of this office in the near future to include other departments.

Mark Richardson, chairman of SSY, said, “We are very pleased to open SSY Hellas, and to have our brokers present in Athens. It has long been part of our plans to have local representation in one of the most significant shipping locations in the world, and we look forward to hopefully seeing more of our clients in 2022.”

Stanko Jekov, SSY's global head of dry cargo, said, “This is a very exciting time for us. As we continue to grow, we are always looking for new opportunities to develop and expand into new territories and markets. Being in Athens not only provides us with the ability to better support our clients there, but also enables us to be part of a community that has been at the core of shipping throughout history.”