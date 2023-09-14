Singapore Announces Maritime Scholarship Awards

At an award ceremony in Singapore this week, 60 MaritimeONE Scholarships and seven Tripartite Maritime Scholarships (TMSS) were presented, sponsored by 34 partners from industry, foundations, and unions.

The number surpassed last year’s award of 54 scholarships by 27 partners. More companies have come onboard to support MaritimeONE Scholarships in recent years, reflecting the focus on talent development by Maritime Singapore. To date, 584 MaritimeONE Scholarships, with a sponsorship value of $16 million have been awarded since the program started in 2007.

Besides maritime-related courses, the MaritimeONE Scholarships were also awarded to students enrolled in engineering, computer science, data science and artificial intelligence, business and law. A significant number of students enrolled in maritime studies are also embarking on additional majors in sustainability and data analytics. The diversity reflects the multi-disciplinary nature of maritime careers and the new skillsets needed to help accelerate transformation in the global maritime sector, especially in the areas of digitalization and decarbonization.

Recipients of MaritimeONE Scholarship can choose their course of studies from 34 maritime and non-maritime degrees offered by local and overseas universities, as well as five courses by Singapore Polytechnic.

“I was drawn to maritime because of the dynamic and diverse career prospects present in the industry. I am taking a second major in data analytics because I see the potential data can help to further digitalize the maritime sector and make it even more efficient and green,” said Nur ’Ariefah Bte Safie, a recipient of MaritimeONE Scholarship 2023 doing a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Maritime Studies at Nanyang Technological University.

“I am passionate about engineering and technology and enjoyed my time as a vessel engineer cadet. I hope to help maritime transform through the application of artificial intelligence and new technologies to make ship and engine designs more intelligent, efficient, and green,” said Ho Soo Jie, a recipient of MaritimeONE Scholarship 2023 doing a Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering at Singapore Institute of Technology.

Seven Tripartite Maritime Scholarships (TMSS) were awarded this year, supported by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), the Singapore Maritime Officers’ Union, the Singapore Organisation of Seamen, and industry partners comprising Fleet Ship Management, NYK Shipmanagement, OSM Thome Group, and PACC Ship Managers. Swire Shipping came onboard as a scholarship sponsor for the first time.

“I was inspired to become a master mariner by my lecturer at the Institute of Technical Education who was a seafarer. I hope to role model him and inspire more females to join the maritime industry, including going out to sea. I know there are also many careers ashore for experienced seafarers,” said Putri Sri Wahyuni, a TMSS 2023 recipient pursuing her Diploma in Nautical Studies at Singapore Maritime Academy, Singapore Polytechnic.

“Building the maritime talent pool and nurturing the next generation of maritime leaders is a collective responsibility. The strong support by the industry and foundations for these scholarships and awards sends a clear signal that the maritime sector is transforming and will support talent and professional development to spearhead our digitalization and decarbonization aspirations. As the maritime industry is global and interconnected, our students can expect many exciting and fulfilling careers here and abroad. MPA congratulates all scholarship and award recipients,” said Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive, MPA.



