Singapore Firm Orders Next-Gen Cable Ship Design

Singapore-based Megamas Resources, in partnership with Renaissance Technologies (RTM) has contracted Ulstein Design & Solutions AS to design a cable-laying and repair vessel.

According to a press release issued Thursday, the decision to press ahead with the order was taken in view of the shortage of cable ships, as well as an aging fleet in the submarine cable industry.

Megamas Resources plans to build two cable layers, with the first targeted to be ready for service in early 2026, to fill the gap in meeting the industry demand.

The vessel is designed for the laying and maintenance of submarine cables, both fiber-optic telecommunication cables and power cables, covering the inter-array and export power cables for offshore wind farms.

The cable ship will be 120 meters long with a beam of 23 meters. It will be able to accommodate 70 people, with a deadweight capacity of 8,000 tonnes, and will be able to achieve a passage speed of 14 knots.

The cable ship will be DP2 Class and will be able to operate in shallow water down to 15 meters. It will have a built-in advanced acoustic sonar capable of producing seabed maps quicker and with greater quality, ensuring the highest resolution data and hence reducing ship survey time and cost, according to Ulstein.

The vessel will be equipped with two cable tanks, of which one to be fitted with a carousel system and a guided spooler. An integral hangar enabling operations and sheltered maintenance of the TROV (Trenching ROV) and an A-Frame for plough deployment over the stern enable the vessel to undertake all type of cable burial operations.