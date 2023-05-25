Marine Link
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Singapore Imports Rare Fuel Oil Cargo from Djibouti - Data

May 25, 2023

Credit: anekoho/AdobeStock

Singapore, Asia's oil hub, received a rare fuel oil cargo from Djibouti in the past week, Enterprise Singapore data showed on Thursday, likely the city-state's first ever import from the African country. 

About 99,678 tonnes of fuel oil that arrived in the week to May 24 came from Djibouti, the data showed. It was not immediately clear who bought or sold the cargo, or whether the cargo was produced in Africa.

Ship-tracking firms Kpler, Refinitiv and Vortexa has no record of fuel oil shipped from Djibouti to Singapore.

 (Reuters - Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; editing by Jason Neely)

