Singapore and India Partner on Maritime Digitalization and Decarbonization

Singapore and India have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to cooperate on maritime digitalization and decarbonization.

The LOI was inked by Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, and R. Lakshmanan, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MOPSW) of India.

The parties will collaborate on maritime digitalization and decarbonization projects, including identifying relevant stakeholders who could contribute to the effort, and work towards formalizing the partnership through a memorandum of understanding on a Singapore-India Green and Digital Shipping Corridor (GDSC).

India is a leading player in information technology with the potential to become a major producer and exporter of green marine fuels. Singapore, as a key transshipment and bunkering hub, also supports a dynamic research and innovation ecosystem.

The Singapore-India GDSC, when established, will enhance collaboration from both countries and help accelerate the development and uptake of zero or near-zero GHG emission technologies and the adoption of digital solutions.



