Singapore Launches First LNG Truck Loading Facility

Singapore LNG Corporation Pte Ltd (SLNG) and Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) jointly launched the nation’s first Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Truck Loading Facility during a ceremony held on 12 April 2017, at the SLNG Terminal.

The launch, which was officiated by Chief Executive Officer of SLNG, Mr John Ng, and Chief Executive of MPA, Mr Andrew Tan, marks the readiness of the facility for operations. SLNG and MPA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Singapore International Bunkering Conference and Exhibition (SIBCON) 2016 to collaborate on the construction of this facility.

Located within the SLNG Terminal on Jurong Island, the single-bay facility is an important first step towards developing the LNG trucking business in Singapore, which also helps to facilitate truck-to-ship LNG bunkering.

The facility allows small quantities of LNG to be transported overland to just about any location where it may be needed. This may include industrial plants that could use natural gas for furnaces and burners, but are not connected to the gas pipeline network and locations in the port from where LNG may be delivered to ships for use as fuel.

Commenting at the launch, John Ng said, “SLNG is proud to have been able to develop this facility with the support of the MPA and in doing so, help to concurrently kick-start the development of LNG trucking and LNG bunkering in Singapore. While it is still too early to tell how fast or how far these businesses will grow, the prospects look good, particularly for LNG bunkering."

John added: "SLNG will remain committed to do its part, within its capabilities, to nurture the growth of these trades. As the demand grows and there is a viable business case, the SLNG Terminal’s design masterplan provides for at least another four truck loading bays to be built.”

Andrew Tan said, “As the leading bunkering hub in the world, we need to ensure that we cater to the future energy needs of the global shipping industry by providing cleaner, alternative sources of fuel. While it may take time for LNG to take off as a marine fuel globally, we have taken steps to kick-start LNG bunkering in Singapore through our LNG Bunkering Pilot Programme."