Singapore May Marine Fuel Sales Fall

The port of Singapore recorded its first year-on-year decline in bunker sales of 2017 during the month of May, according to preliminary estimates released by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

According to Reuters report, Sale of marine fuels in Singapore in May fell to 4.181 million tonnes, down 4.2 percent from the same period last year, the second lowest monthly sale by volumes this year.

The May volumes were also down 1.7 percent from April, the data showed. The last time monthly sales were lower this year was in February.

Vessel arrivals coming to Singapore for refuelling, also known as bunkering, also fell 3.1 percent from a year ago to 3,513 in May.

So far this year, Singapore has averaged 4,216,880 tonnes per month. If it were to average 4,130,800 tonnes during the next during the next seven months of the year, then Singapore would reach 50 million tonnes during a calendar year for the first time.