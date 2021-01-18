Singapore Prioritizes Vaccinations to Frontline Maritime Workers

More than 10,000 frontline maritime personnel to receive COVID-19 vaccinations by end of January.

In the global seafarer crisis created by COVID-19, Sinagapore has emerged as a world leader in the treatment of seafarers and frontline maritime personnel. That streak continues as Singapore became one of the first countries to prioritize COVID-19 vaccinations for frontline maritime workers.

The vaccination exercise is part of the national COVID-19 vaccination strategy to protect frontline personnel and their family members, as well as residents living in Singapore.

Under the Sea – Air Vaccination Exercise (SAVE), more than10,000 frontline maritime personnel are expected to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by end of January 2021, inclu

More than 700 personnel have been vaccinated over the past few days to prepare for the full roll-out of SAVE, and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has received about 6,000 registrations for vaccination this week.

MPA, Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and Enterprise Singapore (ESG) are reaching out to the companies involved to schedule appointments. Eligible companies can submit vaccination bookings via https://covidvaccination.mpa.gov.sg, which requires a booking code. Companies which have not received a booking code can write to vaccinate@mpa.gov.sg.



