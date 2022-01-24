Sinoocean Inks Spare Parts and Service Deal with Ulstein

Chinese state-owned offshore vessel owner Sinoocean Offshore Assets Management Limited has signed a deal with Ulstein Electrical Technology (UET) for the supply of spare parts and after-market services to Sinoocean’s fleet

Sinoocean holds a fleet of 58 rigs, 34 platform supply vessels (PSV) and anchor handling tug supply vessels (AHTS) as well as 10 other types of offshore units. Four Ulstein designed PSVs of the PX121 design which have been built at SWS and four that have been built at Wuchang shipyard are now under the ownership and management of Sinoocean.

Part of the global service network of the Norway-headquartered Ulstein Group, UET was established in 2013 and is located in Ningbo, China, offering technical consulting, installation, commissioning and after-sales services to Ulstein’s customers.

“Ulstein is a world leader and well-recognized ship design company in the offshore sector, and they are also the designer and equipment and system integrator of our eight PSVs of the PX121 design. We are happy to extend our cooperation by signing this framework, we believe the experience and innovative spirit of Ulstein will bring efficient, cost-effective and sustainable marine solutions to our assets,” Sinoocean said in a statement.

“Sinoocean is a well-established and internationally oriented company. We are happy to hear that both the owner and charterer are satisfied with the performance that the PX121 vessels have delivered. With our experience and knowledge in offshore, we are looking forward to more cooperation with Sinoocean ahead, not only in offshore oil and gas but also extending to the renewable energy,” said Johannes Røren, managing director of Ulstein Group’s companies in China.