Thursday, September 23, 2021
Sinopec in Its First LNG Bunkering Op in Weihai, China

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

September 13, 2021

China's Sinopec Corp announced on Monday it has completed its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering operation in Weihai, a major seaport in the eastern Shandong province.

The bunkering, or marine refueling, operation transferred 250 tonnes of LNG by truck to a China Merchant Shipping vessel.

Sinopec is China's largest supplier of marine fuels.

The use of LNG as a marine fuel has been gaining traction amid a global push to reduce the shipping industry's carbon emissions. 


(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh, Editing by Louise Heavens)

