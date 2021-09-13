Sinopec in Its First LNG Bunkering Op in Weihai, China

China's Sinopec Corp announced on Monday it has completed its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering operation in Weihai, a major seaport in the eastern Shandong province.

The bunkering, or marine refueling, operation transferred 250 tonnes of LNG by truck to a China Merchant Shipping vessel.

Sinopec is China's largest supplier of marine fuels.

The use of LNG as a marine fuel has been gaining traction amid a global push to reduce the shipping industry's carbon emissions.





