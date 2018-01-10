Marine Link
Chabahar Port "Win-Win" Situation for India, Iran

January 10, 2018

Indian Minister for Shipping Nitin Gadkari along with the Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Abbas Ahmad Akhoundi interacting with the media after India-Iran Bilateral Meet, in New Delhi on January 10, 2018. Photo: PIB

 Chabahar Port was very important for both India and Iran, and offered a win-win situation to both countries, Indian Minister of Shipping Nitin Gadkari said.

 
A government press release said that Gadkari held bilateral talks with Dr Abbas Akhoundi, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development in New Delhi. 
 
He said the port would be a growth engine for India as it opened up an alternate route for exports to Afghanistan and Russia. 
 
It  would also open up business opportunities for investors of both India and Iran  to invest in each other’s country, he said. The Minister further informed that the two countries have sorted out all issues pertaining to the Chabahar Port in their discussions. 
 
He also said the Indo-Iran Joint Business Seminar held yesterday (January 10, 2018) was a fruitful exercise for exploring business opportunities in the two countries. He expressed confidence that today’s meeting would help to further strengthen the good relations between the two countries. 
 
According to PTI, India last year shipped its first cargo of wheat to Afghanistan through the Iranian port. India has plans to export 130,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan through Chabahar Port.
 
Chabahar port, located in the Sistan-Balochistan province in the energy-rich Persian Gulf nation's southern coast, lies outside the Persian Gulf and is easily accessed from India's western coast, bypassing Pakistan.
 
