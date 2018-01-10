Chabahar Port "Win-Win" Situation for India, Iran

Chabahar Port was very important for both India and Iran, and offered a win-win situation to both countries, Indian Minister of Shipping Nitin Gadkari said.

A government press release said that Gadkari held bilateral talks with Dr Abbas Akhoundi, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development in New Delhi.

He said the port would be a growth engine for India as it opened up an alternate route for exports to Afghanistan and Russia.

It would also open up business opportunities for investors of both India and Iran to invest in each other’s country, he said. The Minister further informed that the two countries have sorted out all issues pertaining to the Chabahar Port in their discussions.

He also said the Indo-Iran Joint Business Seminar held yesterday (January 10, 2018) was a fruitful exercise for exploring business opportunities in the two countries. He expressed confidence that today’s meeting would help to further strengthen the good relations between the two countries.