Smart Rivers 2025 Looks Forward to September Event

Excitement continues to build for Smart Rivers 2025, an international event focused on innovation, infrastructure, and sustainability in inland waterway transport. Taking place in Memphis, Tennessee September 8-12, 2025, the conference will unite experts from around the world to address the most pressing challenges and forward-looking strategies in river navigation and management.

Hosted by the United States section of the World Association for Waterborne Transport Infrastructure (PIANC USA), Smart Rivers 2025 continues a tradition of bringing together leading voices across industry, government, and academia. This year’s theme, Celebrating the World’s Navigable Rivers, reflects the global scope and collaborative spirit of the event.

Among the distinguished speakers headlining the conference is Dr. Norma Jean Mattei, a nationally respected civil engineer and thought leader in infrastructure policy. Dr. Mattei, P.E., is an Emeritus Professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of New Orleans. She currently serves on the National Infrastructure Advisory Council (NIAC) and recently completed a decade of service as a civil engineer Commissioner on the Mississippi River Commission. Her leadership extends across numerous organizations, including as 2017 President of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), President of the Coasts, Oceans, Ports and Rivers Institute (COPRI), and member of the Water Institute of the Gulf, among others. With expertise in engineering ethics, watershed management, public policy, and infrastructure resilience, her keynote address will offer both vision and insight into the future of inland waterways.

Smart Rivers 2025 will feature a lineup of presenters, panelists, and technical experts who represent a wide range of disciplines and regions. From smart shipping to river system management, attendees will engage with pioneering work that is shaping inland navigation worldwide.

Early Bird registration is now open through June 30, 2025, offering discounted rates to those who register in advance. For more information on registration, speakers, and the full conference program, visit https://smartrivers2025.com.