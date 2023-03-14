Snow & Company Launches San Francisco Pilot Boat

Seattle shipbuilder Snow & Company on Tuesday launched a new pilot boat it is building for the San Francisco Bar Pilots.

The 67-foot-long, all-aluminum vessel Golden Gate was designed by U.K. firm Camarc Design and is capable of speeds up to 30 knots.

The vessel is is powered by MAN D2862 LE 438 1,200HP US EPA Tier 4 engines that drive Hamilton HTX52 waterjets through Twin Disc MGX 6599 SC gearboxes. The vessel is also equipped with Northern Lights M944T3F 38kW generators.

It has onboard capacity for two crew and up to 12 pilots.

The San Francisco Bar Pilots provide pilotage service in the San Francisco Bay and tributaries.