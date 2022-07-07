Solo Paddler Fuhrmann Makes Headway on 10,500km Kayak Trip for Charity

In late May 2022, Mark Fuhrmann set out on an epic, solo 10,500 km kayak trip, a venture that the 64-year-old Canadian is using to raise more than over EURO 100,000 for Doctors Without Borders and Captains Without Borders.

Fuhrmann has been a staple in the marine industry for the past three decades, running a PR and marketing businesses in Oslo, Norway. Solo paddles for charity are not new to Fuhrmann, who who undertook a 5,900km charity kayak from Oslo to Athens, Greece, in 2018. His latest adventure is dubbed the ‘Reverse the Bad’ tour – a response, he says, to the current challenges facing humanity and the strains on our individual well-being.

The support for Doctors Without Borders is grounded in the fact that Fuhrmann’s late wife, Kirstin, mother of their three children (there’s now two grandchildren too), was herself a physician. The affinity with Captains Without Borders, meanwhile, comes from his professional life providing communications services to the maritime industry (most recently with Oslo-based specialist Blue-C). The charity’s main focus is on providing education scholarships and assistance to females from disadvantaged backgrounds looking to forge careers at sea.

Track his Journey: https://locatoweb.com/map/single/0929263666

https://locatoweb.com/map/single/0929263666





https://locatoweb.com/map/single/0929263666 Donate to the cause: https://www.mark-ervin.com/





Watch his Vlogs: With Fuhrmann’s permission, his Vlogs will appear on Maritime Reporter TV. The latest can be found here:



