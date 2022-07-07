Solo Paddler Fuhrmann Makes Headway on 10,500km Kayak Trip for Charity
- Mark Fuhrmann set out on an epic, solo 10,500 km kayak trip, a venture that the 64-year-old Canadian is using to raise more than over EURO 100,000 for Doctors Without Borders and Captains Without Borders. Photo courtesy Mark Fuhrmann
In late May 2022, Mark Fuhrmann set out on an epic, solo 10,500 km kayak trip, a venture that the 64-year-old Canadian is using to raise more than over EURO 100,000 for Doctors Without Borders and Captains Without Borders.
Fuhrmann has been a staple in the marine industry for the past three decades, running a PR and marketing businesses in Oslo, Norway. Solo paddles for charity are not new to Fuhrmann, who who undertook a 5,900km charity kayak from Oslo to Athens, Greece, in 2018. His latest adventure is dubbed the ‘Reverse the Bad’ tour – a response, he says, to the current challenges facing humanity and the strains on our individual well-being.
The support for Doctors Without Borders is grounded in the fact that Fuhrmann’s late wife, Kirstin, mother of their three children (there’s now two grandchildren too), was herself a physician. The affinity with Captains Without Borders, meanwhile, comes from his professional life providing communications services to the maritime industry (most recently with Oslo-based specialist Blue-C). The charity’s main focus is on providing education scholarships and assistance to females from disadvantaged backgrounds looking to forge careers at sea.
- Track his Journey: https://locatoweb.com/map/single/0929263666
- Donate to the cause: https://www.mark-ervin.com/
- Watch his Vlogs: With Fuhrmann’s permission, his Vlogs will appear on Maritime Reporter TV. The latest can be found here: