Solstad Awarded AHTS Contract in Brazil

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Solstad Offshore ASA announced on Monday it has been awarded a new contract with Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras) for the 80.4-meter anchor handling tug supply vessel (AHTS) BOS Turquesa.

The contract is three years firm, with options thereafter, for supporting exploration and production activities in Brazilian continental shelf.

The 2007-built anchor handler is expected to commence work under the contract in the first quarter of 2022.