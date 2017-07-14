Solstad Farstad Sells 2010-Built AHTS

Solstad Farstad, which claimed to be the world’s largest OSV firm, has sold a relatively new AHTS vessel Far Shogun, since its formation last month following the mega-merger of three leading OSV companies in Norway.

The 2010-built, 23,664-bhp Far Shogun has been delivered to the unnamed new owner on Thursday, Solstad Farstad announced.

"Wholly owned subsidiary Farstad Supply AS has sold the AHTS Far Shogun to an undisclosed buyer for an undisclosed price. The delivery of the anchor handling tug and supply vessel Far Shogun to the new owner took place on Thursday, July 13," said the company.

Solstad Farstad says the sale of the vessel will result in an immaterial accounting effect for third quarter 2017.

The company was formed from the merger of three Norwegian firms – Deep Sea Supply, Farstad Shipping and Solstad Offshore.