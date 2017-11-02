Marine Link
Thursday, November 2, 2017

Solstad Farstad Sells AHTS Nor Star

November 2, 2017

Nor Star. Photo: SolstadFarstad ASA

Nor Star. Photo: SolstadFarstad ASA

 Solstad Offshore Singapore, a wholly owned subsidiary of Solstad Farstad ASA, has sold the AHTS Nor Star 

 
The vessel (5.500 BHP) was built in 2005 built at Pt. Jaya Asiatic Shipyard,Batam Indonesia.
 
Delivery of the vessel to the new owner has taken place today, Thursday 2nd November, 2017.
 
The sale of the vessel will result in an immaterial accounting effect for 4Q 2017.
 
Solstad Farstad is a Norwegian offshore service and supply ship shipping company that operates 50 vessels and two newbuilding CSV, including 19 construction service vessels, 22 anchor handling tug supply vessels and 9 platform supply vessels.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Oct 2017 - The Marine Design Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News