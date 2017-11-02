Solstad Farstad Sells AHTS Nor Star

Solstad Offshore Singapore, a wholly owned subsidiary of Solstad Farstad ASA, has sold the AHTS Nor Star

The vessel (5.500 BHP) was built in 2005 built at Pt. Jaya Asiatic Shipyard,Batam Indonesia.

Delivery of the vessel to the new owner has taken place today, Thursday 2nd November, 2017.

The sale of the vessel will result in an immaterial accounting effect for 4Q 2017.

Solstad Farstad is a Norwegian offshore service and supply ship shipping company that operates 50 vessels and two newbuilding CSV, including 19 construction service vessels, 22 anchor handling tug supply vessels and 9 platform supply vessels.