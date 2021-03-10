Solstad Offshore Bags North Sea Charters for PSV Quartet

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Solstad Offshore has secured contracts for four of its platform supply vessels in the North Sea, with Total, Equinor, and Serica, respectively.

Total UK has awarded Solstad a term contract for Normand Springer. The vessel will be used by Total UK to support their UK North Sea assets for a charter period lasting one year firm, plus a one-year option. The contract is expected to begin during the second half of March 2021.

Also, Equinor UK has awarded Solstad two contracts for PSVs for an upcoming drilling campaign in the UK North Sea. Normand Sitella and Sea Falcon have both been contracted on a one well firm basis, starting within Q2 2021, to support the semi-submersible drilling rig West Hercules, with one option well thereafter.

Lastly, Serica Energy has awarded Solstad a 1 well firm contract for Normand Service for work in the UK North Sea. The contract will commence during the first half of March 2021, supporting the jack-up drilling rig Maersk Resilient.

Solstad Offshore did not provide financial details on these contracts.



