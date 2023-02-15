Marine Link
Friday, February 17, 2023
Solstad Offshore Delivers Normand Jarl Vessel to New Owner

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 15, 2023

Credit: Solstad Offshore (File image)

Solstad Offshore's subsidiary, Normand Ships, has completed the sale and delivery of the construction support vessel Normand Jarl to its new owner.

Solstad Offshore first announced it had agreed to sell its 2013-built construction support vessel Normand Jarl in December 2022. It did not say who the buyer was.

It was said at the time that the vessel would be sold to a buyer outside of the offshore industry. 

Solstad Offshore, based in Norway, will recognize a gain on the sale of about NOK 420 million (currently around $41,2 million) to be reflected in the Q1 2023 accounts.

According to Normand Jarl's AIS info, as found on MarineTraffic.com, the vessel is currently moored in Sembawang.



Normand Jarl specs


Built2013
DesignMT 6022
FlagNIS
LOA107,6m
Breadth Moulded22m
Cargo Deck Area1170m²
Total Accommodation116 Persons (34 x 1 Person, 41 x 2 Persons)
ROVNo
YardKleven Verft / Yard No. 359
Main Class+1A1, SF, E0, DK(+), LFL, COMF-V(3), SPS, CLEAN DESIGN, ICE-C
Classification SocietyDNV GL
Dynamic PositioningDP 2 from Kongsberg
HelideckDiameter22m, 12,8mt
Draft (max)7,05m + 0m Skeg/Nozzle
Deck Cargo Capacity3060mt (CoG 1,0m above main deck)
Deck StrengthMain dk:Fr.#-3-#95 10mt/m². Moon pool hatch 5mt/m²
Deadweight6400mt (d= 0m)
Moonpool51,84m² (7,2m x 7,2m)
Main Crane1 x SWL [email protected] 12m - Single fall - AHC

