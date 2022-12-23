Marine Link
Sunday, December 25, 2022
SUBSCRIBE

Solstad Offshore Secures $50,8M in Contracts for CSV Normand Maximus

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

December 23, 2022

Normand Maximus ©Solstad Offshore

Normand Maximus ©Solstad Offshore

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Solstad Offshore  said Friday it had  secured letters of awards from multiple unnamed subsea contractors
for the hire of the construction support vessel Normand Maximus for the execution of projects during 2023.

The projects have a combined duration of at least 200 days, plus additional option periods. The value of the firm part is around  NOK 500 million (currently around $50,8 million).

The subsea construction vessel Normand Maximus is 178 meters long, has a 900t AHC crane, 550t VLS, can accommodate up to 180 people and is the largest vessel in Solstad's fleet.

The vessel is owned by American Shipping Company ASA (AMSC) and leased to Solstad.


Normand MaximusAMSC to Buy Normand Maximus OSCV for $157M





Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Jones Act Waiver Mess

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week