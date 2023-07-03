Marine Link
Solstad Offshore Sells 2009-built AHTS

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 3, 2023

Credit:Solstad Offshore

Solstad Rederi AS, a subsidiary of the Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore, has sold the AHTS Elang Laut 1.

The 2009-built vessel has been in layup in Asia since 2019. Delivery of the vessel to the new owner took place today, July 3, 2023," Solstad Offshore said.

Solstad Offshore said that the sale of the vessel, at one point known as Sea Eagle 1, will result in an immaterial accounting effect.

Solstad Offshore did not say who the buyer of the Elang Laut 1 was.

