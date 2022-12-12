Marine Link
Solstad Offshore Sells Construction Support Vessel

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

December 12, 2022

©Solstad Offshore

The Norwegian offshore vessel company Solstad Offshore has agreed to sell its 2013-built construction support vessel Normand Jarl.

Sold through Solstad's subsidiary Normand Ships, the CSV will be delivered to an unnamed buyer outside of the offshore industry. 

The delivery of the vessel to the new owner is expected to take place during the first quarter of 2023. 

"Solstad Offshore will recognize a gain on the sale of approximately MNOK 420 [~$43 million currently] to be reflected in the Q1 2023 accounts." Solstad Offshore said.

According to Normand Jarl's AIS info as found on MarineTraffic.com, the vessel is currently moored in Taichung, Taiwan.

Back in September 2020, Solstad said that Ørsted would hire the Normand Jarl to support its Greater Changhua 1 & 2a Offshore Wind Farms in Taiwan.

The firm period of the contract, which had been scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2022, was at the time set at 15 months with options to extend the contract by 5x1 months. 


Normand Jarl specs


Built2013
DesignMT 6022
FlagNIS
LOA107,6m
Breadth Moulded22m
Cargo Deck Area1170m²
Total Accommodation116 Persons (34 x 1 Person, 41 x 2 Persons)
ROVNo
YardKleven Verft / Yard No. 359
Main Class+1A1, SF, E0, DK(+), LFL, COMF-V(3), SPS, CLEAN DESIGN, ICE-C
Classification SocietyDNV GL
Dynamic PositioningDP 2 from Kongsberg
HelideckDiameter22m, 12,8mt
Draft (max)7,05m + 0m Skeg/Nozzle
Deck Cargo Capacity3060mt (CoG 1,0m above main deck)
Deck StrengthMain dk:Fr.#-3-#95 10mt/m². Moon pool hatch 5mt/m²
Deadweight6400mt (d= 0m)
Moonpool51,84m² (7,2m x 7,2m)
Main Crane1 x SWL [email protected] 12m - Single fall - AHC

