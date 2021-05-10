Solstad Offshore Sells Platform Supplier

Solstad Offshore's subsidiary Farstad Supply has sold its platform supply vessel Far Splendour.

According to Solstad, the 74 meters-long vessel was delivered to the new owner on Monday, May 10, 2021.

"The sale of the vessel will result in an immaterial accounting effect for Q2-2021," Solstad Offshore said.

The company did not say who the buyer was, nor for what price the vessel was sold. VesselsValue, as per May 9, valued the platform supplier at $1.78 million.

The medium-sized platform supply vessel of the Ulstein P106 design was built by Ulstein Verft in 2003.