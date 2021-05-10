Marine Link
Sunday, May 16, 2021
SUBSCRIBE

Solstad Offshore Sells Platform Supplier

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 10, 2021

Credit: Solstad Offshore

Credit: Solstad Offshore

Solstad Offshore's subsidiary Farstad Supply has sold its platform supply vessel Far Splendour.

According to Solstad, the 74 meters-long vessel was delivered to the new owner on Monday, May 10, 2021.

"The sale of the vessel will result in an immaterial accounting effect for Q2-2021," Solstad Offshore said.

The company did not say who the buyer was, nor for what price the vessel was sold. VesselsValue, as per May 9, valued the platform supplier at $1.78 million.

The medium-sized platform supply vessel of the Ulstein P106 design was built by Ulstein Verft in 2003.

Offshore Wind is the focus of this special April 2021 eMag edition from Maritime Reporter & Engineering News (MR), combining the resources of MR + sister-publications Marine News and Offshore Engineer
Read the Magazine

2021: The Year When Offshore Wind Takes Off in the United States

US Jobs from US Offshore Energy, a Goal 44 Years in the Making
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News