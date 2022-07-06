Solstad Offshore Sells Platform Supplier to Atlantica Shipping

Solstad Offshore has sold the platform supply vessel Normand Aurora for an undisclosed fee.

The Norwegian offshore vessel owner said that the delivery of the vessel to the new owner took place Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

While Solstad did not say who the buyer was, the Norwegian company Atlantica Shipping confirmed it had bought the vessel.

"Today the PSV Normand Aurora was delivered to us. She will be renamed Atlantica Supplier. She is a 2005-built large PSV. After some years in lay-up, she will be reactivated and enter the market shortly. We wish her and the crew safe and prosperous voyages. She is the third PSV to Join the Atlantica offshore fleet," Atlantica said.

The other two PSVs in Atlantica's fleet are the Dina Scout and the Atlantica Provider.