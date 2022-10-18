Solstad Offshore's Subsea Construction Vessels Win Renewable Energy Assignments

Solstad Offshore, a Norwegian company that owns and operates offshore support vessels, has won a contract for the subsea construction vessel Normand Baltic and a contract extension for the subsea construction vessel Normand Navigator.

The contracts are for renewable energy projects in North Europe and Asia, with extension options available upon the expiration.

The Normand Baltic contract will cover the majority of Q4-22 and Q1-2023, while the Normand Navigator now has a firm contract to Q4 2023, Solstad Offshore said.

The contracts have a combined value of approximately NOK 320 million (~$30.5 million) including addition services, such as ROVs, Walk to Work-system and other project support, Solstad said.

"The clients are recognized operators within the renewable energy segment," Solstad Offshore said without providing further details.