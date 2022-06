Solstad Rederi AS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian-based offshore shipowner Solstad Offshore ASA, has sold the platform supply vessel (PSV) Normand Corona.

The 85.65-meter-long Normand Corona was built at Kleven Verft in 2006.

The vessel was handed over to its new owner on June 14, 2022.

Solstad said the sale will result in a "minor positive accounting effect" to be reflected in the second quarter of 2022.