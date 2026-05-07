Solstad’s Normand Maximus CSV In Line for Two-Year Subsea Work

Solstad Offshore has signed a letter of intent with an international subsea contractor for the charter of construction support vessel (CSV) Normand Maximus.

The contract is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2027 and run through the first quarter of 2029, with an option to extend it to the first quarter of 2030.

Under the agreement, Normand Maximus will support worldwide operations for the client, Solstad said.

The company added that it will provide two work-class remotely operated vehicles, along with tooling and survey services, with support from Omega Subsea.

Normand Maximus is the largest vessel in Solstad’s fleet and is equipped with a 900-tonne active heave compensated crane and a 550-tonne vertical lay system.

The vessel is 178 meters long and can accommodate up to 180 people.