Solstad’s Subsea Construction Vessel Gets Long-Term Assignment from Prysmian

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore has signed a five-year contract for its subsea construction support vessel (CSV) Normand Ocean with Prysmian Powerlink.

With the contract, the vessel will be on a firm contract with Prysmian until 2032, with an additional two-year option.

Prysmian has contracted the CSV Normand Ocean to support the installation of power cable systems on the company's global projects.

The firm contract will start during the first or second quarter of 2027 and run until 2032. If the two-year option is exercised, Normand Ocean will support Prysmian until 2034.

With this contract, Normand Ocean joins CSV Normand Pacific, which is on a firm contract with Prysmian until the end of 2030.

Normand Ocean, built in 2014, is an advanced DP2 subsea construction vessel equipped with a 150-ton active heavy compensated subsea crane. The vessel is an effective working platform for various demanding offshore activities.

“We are pleased to announce another long-term contract with Prysmian, which expands our partnership with the company that started back in 2016. Both Normand Ocean and Normand Pacific play important roles in the ongoing energy transition, in which Solstad has a large and growing footprint,” said Lars Peder Solstad, CEO at Solstad Offshore.