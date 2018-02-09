Aker Solutions Signs Agreement with Petrobras
Norwegian oilfield services company Aker Solutions has won a contract to provide maintenance and modifications services for three platforms at Petrobras-operated oil and gas fields offshore Brazil.
Norwegian oilfield services company Aker Solutions has won a contract to provide maintenance and modifications services for three platforms at Petrobras-operated oil and gas fields offshore Brazil.
Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.Subscribe