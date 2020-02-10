Sovcomflot Names LNGC SCF La Perouse

Russian state-controlled shipowner Sovcomflot (SCF) has named the 174,000m³ SCF La Perouse - the first of three LNG tankers on order with South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI).



The LNG carrier named after Jean-François de la Pérouse, a French explorer of the Pacific.



The vessel will operate under a long-term time charter agreement with Total. The event was held at Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries’ shipyard, Republic of Korea. Fleur-Eve Durin le Foll, the spouse of Total’s Country Chair Russia, is the vessel’s sponsor.



Sergey Frank, Chairman of the Board of Directors of PAO Sovcomflot, said: “Sovcomflot and Total have enjoyed a strong partnership for many years, and we are happy to have an opportunity to expand this cooperation. Sovcomflot is proud that back in 2017, the world’s first icebreaking LNG carrier was named after Christophe de Margerie, the late head of Total who had made a major contribution to the development of relations between our nations."



Sergey added: "SCF Group continues to steadily grow the share of long-term LNG shipping contracts in its portfolio, as envisaged by the company’s strategy, and with SCF La Perouse delivered to Sovcomflot’s fleet, the company makes yet one more step towards achieving this strategic goal.”



Alexander Matanov, the vessel’s master, said: “SCF La Perouse is a new-generation Atlanticmax LNG carrier built to the highest industry standards of safety and sustainability. The cargo capacity of the vessel is 174,000 cubic metres. The vessel features a slow-speed dual-fuel X-DF engine and gas boil-off partial liquefaction system.”



Currently, Sovcomflot has two more similar LNG carriers under construction, scheduled for delivery during the second half of 2020.



Jean-François de la Pérouse (1741-1788) was a prominent French explorer, who from 1785 led a major scientific expedition around the Pacific, visiting Sakhalin Island, Kamchatka Peninsula, and the Kuril Islands. His name was given to the strait between the islands of Sakhalin and Hokkaido, connecting the Sea of Okhotsk with the Sea of Japan.