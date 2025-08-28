Soya IT Marine Solutions Achieves NIS2 and NIST Compliance

Soya IT Marine Solutions is now compliant with both NIS2 and NIST—the EU and US frameworks for cybersecurity, respectively.

Achieving compliance with two of the world's strictest regulations means that Soya IT Marine Solutions delivers top-class cyber security. For customers, this means extra protection against cyber attacks, intrusions and operational disruptions—both on board individual ships and in shipping companies' land-based organizations.

The compliance work includes technical protective measures, risk management, supplier security and incident reporting processes. Particular emphasis has been placed on strengthening protection for the operational environment (OT), where interconnected IT and OT systems can make ship operations vulnerable.

NIST compliance also means that Soya IT Marine Solutions now meets the stringent requirements imposed on suppliers to the American maritime sector.