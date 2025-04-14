Spanish Coast Guard Rescues 50 Migrants off Canary Islands

Spain's coast guard rescued on Sunday (April 13) 50 migrants trying to reach the Canary Islands on an inflatable boat, the Spanish Red Cross said.

The migrants, which included 45 men, four women and one minor, were taken to El Rosario port on Fuerteventura island.

The boat was located 90 miles (144 kilometres) off the island of Lanzarote. Due to heavy rains in the past days, the coast guard vessel took them to Fuerteventura, the Spanish Red Cross said.

The Canarian archipelago is still struggling to absorb an all-time migration peak from 2024, although irregular migration has slowed down by 28% this year.

The Atlantic route is especially dangerous, as the ocean's rough weather can easily capsize the fragile rafts, pirogues and dinghies used by most migrants.

(Reuters)