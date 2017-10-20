Spotlight on Maritime Security at Mexico Workshop

Mexican port security officials have undergone training on complying with International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS Code).

Forty participants took part in the workshop in Manzanillo, Mexico (16-20 October), focusing on the practise of self-assessing compliance with regulations under the Code that apply to port facilities.

The workshop included theoretical lessons, presentations on self-assessment processes and techniques, practical exercises, role playing and a visit to a port facility in Manzanillo.