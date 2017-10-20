Marine Link
Spotlight on Maritime Security at Mexico Workshop

October 20, 2017

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 Mexican port security officials have undergone training on complying with International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS Code). 

 
Forty participants took part in the workshop in Manzanillo, Mexico (16-20 October), focusing on the practise of self-assessing compliance with regulations under the Code that apply to port facilities.
 
The workshop included theoretical lessons, presentations on self-assessment processes and techniques, practical exercises, role playing and a visit to a port facility in Manzanillo.
 
The event is part of a series of activities coordinated with the Mexican Navy (SEMAR) following the reorganization of maritime security responsibilities in Mexico this year. IMO was represented by Javier Yasnikouski and a team of consultants.
 
