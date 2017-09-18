IMO for Spreading Cyber Security

Cyber security awareness on board ships plays an important role in ensuring the safety and security of shipping around the globe.

International Maritime Organization (IMO) has issued Guidelines on maritime cyber risk management, in addition to a resolution on Maritime Cyber Risk Management in Safety Management Systems – adopted by the Organization's Maritime Safety Committee in June this year.

To help spread knowledge and use of these high-level recommendations – IMO has taken part in the "Sub Regional Workshop on Critical Infrastructure Protection: Cybersecurity and Border Protection" in Panama City, Panama (13-15 September).

IMO's Henrik Madsen participated in the event, which was organized by the Secretariat of the Inter-American Committee against Terrorism (CICTE) of the Organization of American States (OAS) and opened by Alexis Bethancourt, Minister of Public Security of Panama.