Marine Link
Monday, September 18, 2017

IMO for Spreading Cyber Security

September 18, 2017

Image: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

Image: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 Cyber security awareness on board ships plays an important role in ensuring the safety and security of shipping around the globe. 

 
International Maritime Organization (IMO) has issued Guidelines on maritime cyber risk management, in addition to a resolution on Maritime Cyber Risk Management in Safety Management Systems – adopted by the Organization's Maritime Safety Committee in June this year.
 
To help spread knowledge and use of these high-level recommendations – IMO has taken part in the "Sub Regional Workshop on Critical Infrastructure Protection: Cybersecurity and Border Protection" in Panama City, Panama (13-15 September). 
 
IMO's Henrik Madsen participated in the event, which was organized by the Secretariat of the Inter-American Committee against Terrorism (CICTE) of the Organization of American States (OAS) and opened by Alexis Bethancourt, Minister of Public Security of Panama.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Sep 2017 - Maritime Port & Ship Security Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News